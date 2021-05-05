Moms get free admission to the Cleveland Zoo on Mother’s Day

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Looking for a way to celebrate mom this weekend? Take a trip to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo!

According to the Metroparks, moms can get free admission to the zoo on Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day is on Sunday, May 9. The Cleveland zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day.

Families will have access to all sorts of zoo exhibits. Masks are required at all indoor locations and any areas of the zoo where social distancing can’t be maintained.

Visit the zoo’s website for more information on the Mother’s Day special.