EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – A mother from Cleveland Heights is now facing a charge after police say she was smoking marijuana inside her vehicle while her teenage son, who did not have a driver’s license, drove her car.

“Due to the marijuana and the no driver’s license, it made for a troubling incident,” said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer.

Police stopped the vehicle the teen was driving around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday on Hawthorne Drive for a traffic violation.

According to the Euclid police report, the officer said he smelled marijuana when he approached the vehicle.

“The passenger, the adult admitted she just smoked marijuana,” said Euclid Police Captain Mitch Houser. “What we came to find out afterwards, though, is her son, 16 years old with no driver’s license, had been driving the car. He also did not have his temporary permit.”

The woman told police she was teaching her son to drive.

“He is learning to drive, right?” an officer is heard asking the mother on police body camera video. “So the fact someone is smoking weed in the car is probably not the best thing, right?”

Police say a loaded gun was also found inside the vehicle.

The woman is facing a charge of allowing someone without a license drive her car. She could face more charges.

Detectives are still investigating.