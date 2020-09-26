Mom receives surprise proposal at Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital’s NICU with the help of her baby

Photo courtesy Cleveland Clinic

Photo courtesy Cleveland Clinic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — “Mommy, will you marry my Daddy?” the tiny onesie said in orange lettering.

And after reading that sentence on her newborn son Kamden’s front, mom Madison Taylor said “yes,” to Jack Thur’s question Friday. Right there in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital, Taylor could hardly contain her surprise (as seen in the photos above).

The moment came after Kamden arrived a little early and had to be taken to the NICU for extra care.

Caregivers working there helped Thur with the proposal, slipping the item of clothing onto the infant when Taylor was unaware.

The hospital reports that Kamden is set to be released to go home in the near future.

