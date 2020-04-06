1  of  2
Coronavirus headlines: Newborn in Ohio tests positive for coronavirus; active duty military cases top 1,000 READ IT: Governor Mike DeWine issues NEW stay-at-home order until May 1
Mom of 5 recovers from COVID-19 after 2-week battle in NY hospital

STATEN ISLAND, NY (WJW) — There are stories of hope from all over the world as the battle against COVID-19 continues.

Staten Island University Hospital in New York shared an uplifting video of a mother of five discharged from the hospital and reunited with her husband.

The hospital said Christina Paz, 47, survived a 15-day battle after receiving critical care for the virus.

Video showed nurses and doctors lining the hallways and applauding for the woman.

“Christina, thank you for letting us share this wonderful news and thank you to everyone working so hard to get us through this very difficult time!” the hospital wrote.

