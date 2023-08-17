LAURELTON, Pennsylvania (WJW) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an unusual death that happened at a tractor pull event at a fair.
Troopers responded to the Union County West End Fair Friday evening around 8:30 p.m.
According to the report, a tractor had a malfunction during a tractor pull event.
The exhaust wheel became dislodged and ejected, and a piece of the wheel hit a mother who was watching the event in the neck.
33-year-old Brandy Horner of Johnstown, Pennsylvania was killed.
“Her world revolved around family, but especially ‘her 3 boys,’” Troy, Blake and husband Travis, her obituary states.
Horner was also in the education field.
“She was employed by Learning Lamp of Richland and was a member of St. David’s Lutheran Church, Davidsville,” her obituary reads.
Horner will be buried this week.