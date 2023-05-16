**See the top stories of the day in the video above.**

DALLAS (WJW) — A Texas mother was killed by a stray bullet Saturday afternoon, Dallas police reported.

The 39-year-old woman was taking her daughter to pick up a prom dress, CBS News Texas reported, when her vehicle was caught between two other vehicles with people shooting at one another.

Police said she was driving eastbound on Burton Road around 4 p.m. when the bullet flew through her car and killed her. The daughter was not injured, but three others were injured in the shooting and they are in critical condition in the hospital.

“It’s really hard, something you’re not prepared for,” daughter Amy Rodriguez told CBS News Texas. “All we heard was gunshots and she was about to stop and I told her to step on it. All I remember was she fell on my shoulder.”

Police said they have no suspects in custody at this time.