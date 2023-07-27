PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police believe those responsible for a crash that killed three women on July 20 were street racing moments before. Nearly a week later, their loved ones are still left grieving.

Julie Skeen and her husband Justin were driving home when a car hit them near Southeast Powell and 63rd. One of her closest friends spoke with KOIN 6 and said she doesn’t know how to move forward without her.

“Julie never met an enemy. Everybody who met Julie ended up being Julie’s friend. She was that fantastic of a person,” Jodi King said. “Julie was a giver. The things that made her happy were helping people, cooking for people.”

Their friendship spanned decades. Jodi and Julie — also known as “Jules” to her friends — met when they were just 14 years old.

“She knocked on my door and asked if I could play, and that’s what it is,” Jodi said. “We’ve been talking on the regular for 40 years, sharing our lives with each other, planning to grow old with each other.”

Jodi says Skeen and her husband were DoorDash-ing to make ends meet. They just finished up their last delivery of the night when the crash happened. Jodi said she knew early the next morning that something must have been wrong.

“She was supposed to text a friend when she was done with her last DoorDash for the night. She didn’t, and she just figured it was late [and] Jules was tired and just didn’t text her that night. They were meeting and having a garage sale at Jules’s house that morning. When she showed up, Julie wasn’t there, her dogs weren’t there, her car wasn’t there. None of it made any sense,” Jodi said. “This? Did not expect this. This is not at all what we were expecting the outcome to be. Jules was probably the safest driver I’ve ever met.”

(Courtesy: Jodi King)

(Courtesy: Jodi King)

(Courtesy: Jodi King)

Julie, 55, later died at the hospital and her husband was left seriously injured. Police say they believe the car that hit them had been racing someone else down Southeast Powell. The two in that car, 18-year-old twin sisters, both died at the scene.

“It’s hard to accept. We have compassion for the fact that two other young girls were lost here but we lost an innocent person,” Jodi said. “Julie would’ve been so hurt by the loss of two young girls. She had such a huge heart and that would’ve hurt her, but I think the most important thing here is we need to let kids know that there really are repercussions for this little game. Our world has been ripped apart, 25 people who loved Julie greatly, their world has been ripped apart, for a few little quick seconds of some teenage fun. That’s not okay. That’s just not okay. That needs to change.”

In recent months, police and lawmakers have spoken out against a rise in street racing. Jodi says she hopes teens and other drivers will think twice before racing, especially with this impacting so many families, and she’ll do whatever she can to honor her best friend’s legacy.

“She loved everybody, she loved dogs, she cooked for everybody,” Jodi said. “She was a real hoot of a gal and she will be really, really missed. She will never, ever be forgotten.”

Friends have set up a GoFundMe to help with Julie’s funeral expenses, as well as mounting medical costs for her husband still in recovery.