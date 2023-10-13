(WJW) – A woman died over the weekend choking on marshmallows at a sports club event.

According to the BBC, Natalie Buss, 37, was taking part in a marshmallow-eating challenge at an event in Wales held at the Beddau Rugby Football Club.

South Wales Police released this statement to PEOPLE:

“At approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday 7 October emergency services were called [to] Beddau Rugby Club where a 37-year-old woman collapsed and died.”

The BBC reported that the incident took place during a fundraising event. Buss died during a challenge to see how many marshmallows contestants could fit in their mouths.

Following the incident on Saturday, Beddau RFC shared a statement on Facebook, where they paid tribute to “a very dear friend” following the “tragic accident.”

“The club and the Beddau community are heartbroken,” the club said. “On Saturday night we lost a very dear friend who will be sadly missed. Everybody associated with Beddau RFC and within the community are nothing less than devastated at the weekend’s tragic accident and we struggle to comprehend the sense of loss people are feeling.””This said, we must acknowledge that our loss pales into insignificance in comparison to the loss of a lady who was a wonderful wife, mother and daughter to what was an absolutely tragic turn of events. As a club we send out our sincerest, heartfelt condolences to all the family, the close friends and to all those that this has so badly impacted – you are all in our thoughts today.”