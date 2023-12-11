SUTTON, London (WJW) – Nearly two years after two sets of twin brothers died because of a fire, local police have said a woman has been charged, and United Kingdom media reports identify that woman as the boys’ mother.

According to a police press release, Deveca Rose, 29, of Sutton was charged on Nov. 9, 2023, with four counts of manslaughter and child abandonment.

The charges come after two sets of twin brothers – Leyton and Logan Hoath, 3, and Kyson and Bryson Hoath, 4, – died due to a fire on Collingwood Road, Sutton.

The fire took place on Dec. 16, 2021, at about 7 p.m., according to police.

Police say in the release, “Officers understand the significant impact on the local community following this devastating incident, and they would like to reassure people that this extremely complex investigation continues.”

The release goes on to note the importance that no information is shared that could “prejudice future court proceedings.”