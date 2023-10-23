COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A 23-year-old woman was taken into custody Sunday, accused of leaving her two children under 3 at home unsupervised in order to attend a concert in Cleveland, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

A welfare check was made to a Coventry Township apartment Sunday afternoon after a concerned witness called to report children had been left alone. A deputy attempted to make entry into the apartment at about 3 p.m., and said children could be heard crying inside the home.

The apartment’s landlord was called to the scene and phoned the children’s mother to find out where she was. She reportedly admitted to leaving the kids and planned to be home by 9:30 p.m. When the deputy told her to come back home, she said she would.

Deputies said they entered the residence through an open window and found a 2-year-old crying wearing no clothes and a 1-year-old asleep. No other people were found in the home.

When she returned home, deputies arrested the woman on two counts of child endangerment and transported her to the Summit County jail, the sheriff’s office said. Her children were released to Summit County Children’s Services.