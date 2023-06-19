CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police said a 31-year-old woman has been arrested in the death of a 3-year-old boy.

Police were called to the Family Dollar on the 7900 block Euclid Avenue last Wednesday for a call that a child was unresponsive in a stroller on the premises.

The young boy was taken to UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital but was pronounced dead there.

According to an affidavit establishing probable cause, that was filed in Cleveland Municipal Court, the mother Timmeka Eggleton was arrested Saturday and is facing a murder charge.

The affidavit states Eggleton was “untruthful of the events of that day” and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office determined the child’s cause of death was from “blunt force trauma.”

The child’s death was ruled a homicide. Eggleton is due in court Tuesday to face the charge.