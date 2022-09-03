MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)- A pair of suspects are on the run after police say they robbed and kidnapped a mother and her 1-year-old son.

Memphis Police said officers responded to the incident at Target on US Highway 64 around noon Wednesday.

The victim told police her 1-year-old son was in the shopping cart while she was putting groceries in her car when an armed man got out of a goldish tan colored vehicle, pointed a gun at her, and he demanded cash.

Police said she told the man she didn’t have any cash on her and just to take her wallet and cards and gave him the pin number to one of her cards.

Suspect vehicle (photo provided by Memphis Police)

Suspect vehicle (photo provided by Memphis Police)

Suspect vehicle (photo provided by Memphis Police)

That’s when investigators say the suspect grabbed the 1-year-old out of the cart and forced the woman to get into the front seat of the car at gunpoint.

The armed suspect then sat in the backseat with her child. The driver was not armed.

The suspects went to the drive-thru ATM at Regions Bank on Stage Road. The driver withdrew $800, took the victims back to Target, and made them get out of the car.

Police said the armed suspect wiped off the victim’s debit card that was used before throwing it back into her purse. The suspects then left the store with the woman’s wallet.

The woman ran into the store and alerted a staff member who called police.

The victim said no shots were fired and no one was injured during the incident.

Memphis Police have released photos of the suspects.



Suspect photos (provided by Memphis Police)

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.