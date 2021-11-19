Mom allegedly described 5-year-old as ‘next Ted Bundy’ before he went missing, was found dead

NEW HAMPSHIRE (WJW) — A New Hampshire mother whose missing 5-year-old son was found dead allegedly likened him to Ted Bundy and Jeffery Dahmer before he disappeared.

According to court records, Danielle Dauphinais, 35, and her boyfriend, Joseph Stapf, 30, face charges of witness tampering and endangering the welfare of a child in the case.

According to the New Hampshire Department of Justice, the Division for Children, Youth and Families notified police Oct. 14, reporting that the whereabouts of Dauphinais’ son, Elijah Lewis, were unknown.

A press release states he was last seen by “independent individuals” six months prior.

His mother had not reported him missing. She and Stapf were arrested in the Bronx on Oct. 17.

Authorities say the two asked other people to lie about Elijah and where he was living while child protection service workers were searching for him.

His body was found in a wooded area in Abington, Mass. Oct. 23.

The Boston Globe reports that four months before Lewis was reported missing, Dauphinais told a friend via Snapchat app messages that she called her son “the next Ted Bundy and Jeffery Dahmer.”

She complained she didn’t have a connection with him and that she wanted “him gone,” according to the messages reviewed by the newspaper.

Dauphinais’ attorney would not comment on the messages, according to the newspaper, which also reported that the woman has five other children.

A cause of death has not been released in the little boy’s death. Charges in his death have also not been filed.