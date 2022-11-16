CLEVELAND (WJW) – A mother faces child endangerment charges after Cleveland police say she took her son from the hospital before discharge, leading to an Amber Alert over the weekend.

An affidavit accuses 35-year-old Donella Williams of whipping her 8-year-old son with a belt and a rope, causing scars, bruises and loop marks on his chest, back, abdomen and thighs.

According to the affidavit, after finding out that Children and Family Services were being contacted, Williams reportedly took her son from UH Rainbow Babies And Children’s Hospital with an IV still in his arm.

An Amber Alert was issued by the Cleveland Division of Police on Sunday.

The affidavit accuses Williams of giving false locations to police radio, but she was found hiding in a church basement four hours later.

The child was found safe and was returned to the hospital.

There’s no word on whether more charges could be filed.