Mom accused of sex trafficking teenage daughter to wealthy yacht owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MATHEWS Co., Va. (WJW) – A Virginia woman could face federal charges after she allegedly trafficked her daughter to a wealthy yacht owner.

According to WTKR, the woman, whose identity is not being revealed in effort to protect the underage victim, reportedly pimped out her 15-year-old daughter to William “Billy” Hooper, 53.

Authorities say Hooper was alone with the underage girl between April and June of last year. He hired her to clean his boat after the girl's told him that her teenage daughter needed a job.

Hooper is accused of propositioning the teen to take pornographic photos and have sex with him for money while she worked for him.

The girl reportedly told her mother about these behaviors, but Hooper encouraged the woman to continue bringing the child his yacht. WTKR says the girl's mother was paid for her role in the incident.

On Wednesday, in court, a judge denied Hooper's lawyers' request for bail, but did grant prosecutors more time to put their case together. His case is scheduled to resume on March 30.

The woman's case was turned over to federal authorities while she remains in jail