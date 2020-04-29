Mogadore police officer on motorcycle intentionally hit by driver according to attorney

MOGADORE, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office have been asked to investigate an incident involving an off-duty Mogadore police officer.

According to a press release from an attorney with the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association (OPBA), the officer was on his motorcycle Saturday afternoon when a driver intentionally hit him with his pickup truck.

It happened at the intersection of North Cleveland Ave and Mogadore Rd.

According to the lawyer, the driver then got out of his pickup and assaulted the officer, who defended himself.

The officer was not seriously hurt.

The officer says the incident is retaliation for an arrest that happened several years ago.