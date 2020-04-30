1  of  3
Reopening Ohio: Gov. DeWine outlines plans for post-coronavirus shutdown Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Mogadore man charged with assaulting an officer

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

MOGADORE, Ohio (WJW) – A Mogadore man faces charges for an incident involving an off-duty officer.

It happened Saturday afternoon.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Jeffrey Cooper, 53, rammed a police officer with his pickup truck while the officer was on his motorcycle.

Investigators say it was intentional.

The crash caused the officer to crash his motorcycle.

According to a press release, Cooper then got out of his pickup truck and assaulted the officer.

Deputies say the suspect drove away after bystanders intervened.

Cooper faces charges of assault on a peace officer and criminal damaging.

The Summer County Sheriff’s Office says additional charges are pending.

The officer’s attorney says the incident is retaliation for an arrest that took place several years ago.

