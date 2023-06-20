AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Do you know an Ohio teacher who deserves to win free burritos for a year? Now is your chance to nominate them.

Moe’s Southwest Grill is awarding a year of free burritos to one local teacher making a difference in the lives of their students.

Students, parents, colleagues and community members are invited to nominate the teacher they believe is deserving of the award.

“Teachers and schools are the heart of our community,” said Shon Morrison, director of

community engagement for the More Moe’s restaurant group, which owns the three locations in Northeast Ohio. “This small gesture of appreciation is the least we can do in return for all they do for us.”

Nominations will continue through July 7.

Locally, there are Moe’s Southwest Grill locations in Akron, Canton and Cuyahoga Falls.