Moderna, Pfizer vaccines may protect for years: study

**For previous coverage on COVID-19 vaccines, watch below.

(WJW) — A new study shows vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna may protect against coronavirus for years.

Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine say the findings mean people may not need booster shots as long as the virus and its variants do not evolve much beyond their current forms.

The study, published Monday in the journal Nature, also found people who recovered from COVID-19 before being vaccinated may not need boosters, even if the virus does make a significant transformation.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control announced there isn’t enough data on booster shots to support its recommendation to the general public.