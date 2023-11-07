(WJW) – In a heartwarming reunion, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, known for his role as Mitchell Pritchett in the hit sitcom “Modern Family”, recently attended a high school play starring his former onscreen daughter, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons.
The actress, who portrayed Lily Tucker-Pritchett in the show, showcased her acting skills in the production of “THE BURN.”
Sharing the joyous moment on social media, Ferguson posted a photo of himself alongside Anderson-Emmons, expressing his admiration for his “talented pretend daughter.”
“You make a pretend papa proud ❤️” he wrote on Instagram.
Anderson-Emmons joined “Modern Family” at the age of 4, when it was in its third season. She played the adopted daughter of Mitchell Pritchett and Cameron Tucker (played by Eric Stonestreet.)
The series ended in 2020.
The close-knit cast has maintained their bond even after the show’s end, with Ferguson and Anderson-Emmons occasionally sharing updates on their mini-family reunions through social media.