Model attacked by leopard during photoshoot

by: Associated Press, Talia Naquin

BERLIN (AP/WJW) — Police in Germany are investigating a leopard attack on a model who suffered severe injuries during a photoshoot.

German news agency dpa reported Thursday that the focus of the investigation the focus is on the 48-year-old owner of the leopard involved in the attack.

The 36-year-old model received injuries on her head during Tuesday’s attack and was taken by helicopter to a specialty clinic.

According to the BBC, the attack took place inside an enclosure where 2 leopards live on the property.

Dpa says the animal owner is being investigated on suspicion of negligent bodily harm.

On Wednesday, a public health officer visited the compound in Eastern Germany where the woman keeps two leopards and other animals, that’s described as a retirement home for retired show animals.

The model has not been identified.

