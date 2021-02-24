Mobile upload: Native upload: Fur babies

DOVER, Ohio (WJW)-- Earnest "Mooney" Warther was born in the city of Dover in 1885 in an old log school house. Today, his family home has been transformed into the Warther Museum and Gardens.

At the age of 5, Warther and his siblings were forced to work because of the death of their father. He worked herding cows for a penny a day. One day, he found a pocket knife in the dirt and that began his lifelong love of carving.