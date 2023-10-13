(WJW) – Running out of candy is always awful, but on Halloween, it’s tragic.

That’s why M&M’s wants to give you candy for free if you run out on Halloween.

The company is launching the M&M’s Halloween Rescue Squad.

Customers who see the candy bowl running low can head to the rescue squad website after 3 p.m. on October 31.

M&M’s is partnering with GoPuff so the candy can be in your hands in under an hour.

In addition to the Halloween rescue squad, the company released campfire s’more M&M’s and brought back Skittle Shriekers to celebrate the season.

Click here to get your candy bowl refilled.