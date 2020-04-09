MMA fighter killed in shooting outside Akron home

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a local MMA fighter.

30-year-old Isaiah Chapman fought in the Bellator MMA last October, according to his Tapology profile.

He leaves behind three children, according to a GoFundMe account set up to pay for funeral expenses.

Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Reed Ave. just before 10 p.m.

Police say they found Chapman on the ground with gunshot wounds.

He died at the hospital.

Police arrested Christopher Blouir, 29, in connection with the shooting.

Christopher Blouir

Blouir was arrested just before 7 p.m. Wednesday in Akron.

He faces a charge of murder.

Tributes to Chapman are pouring in online.

RIP Isaiah Chapman 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/3oIiqldqVU — Rich Chou (@rich_chou) April 8, 2020

Bellator is saddened by the news of Isaiah Chapman’s passing. Our deepest and most sincere condolences are with his family and friends during this difficult time.



Hit the link below to donate at gofundme.https://t.co/P23ztU6kd5 pic.twitter.com/OCrKpkcn5Y — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) April 9, 2020