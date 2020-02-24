MMA fighter accused of attacking two people at Coventry Township bar

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged assault that happened at a Coventry Township bar over the weekend.

According to a press release, sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a fight at Pick’s Bar on Portage Lakes Drive at 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said deputies discovered Cody Butzer, an MMA fighter, had punched a man while both of them were in the bathroom.

The victim had several broken bones in his face.

According to the sheriff’s office, Butzer then walked out of the bathroom and struck another man, causing lacerations to that person.

The men were taken to the hospital.

Butzer, 34, of Bath Township, was arrested for felonious assault and assault and booked into the Summit County Jail.