‘MLB vaccinate at the plate;’ Get 2 Indians tickets for a shot

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Batter up! Fans 12 and older who get their first or second COVID-19 shot at a participating Discount Drug Mart will receive two tickets to a Cleveland Indians game!

On June 30, most Discount Drug Mart locations will provide two free upper box tickets as part of the “MLB Vaccinate At The Plate” program taking place throughout June 2021, with all 30 clubs offering incentives to unvaccinated fans.

The two tickets can be redeemed for any September 2021 Cleveland Indians game from Sunday through Thursday and must be redeemed by Sept. 26, 2021.

The team says tickets are mobile-only and cannot be resold.

Find out more about the program and see the list of participating Discount Drug Mart locations by clicking here.