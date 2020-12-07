MLB umpire arrested in Ohio human trafficking sting, TMZ reports

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– One of the 14 men arrested in human trafficking operation is MLB umpire Brian O’Nora, TMZ reported on Monday.

O’Nora, 57, of Youngstown, was charged with soliciting and possessing criminal tools, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

The Liberty Township Police Department and the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task conducted the operation on Sunday.

“John stings deter those seeking to purchase sex – reducing the demand for human trafficking – and serve as a reminder that these crimes are more prevalent and closer to home than you may think,” Yost said in a news release. “Hats off to Chief Meloro and the Liberty Township Police Department on their successful operation.”

O’Nora has been a major league umpire since 2000 and the 2019 All-Star Game in Cleveland.

