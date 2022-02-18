MLB spring training postponed pending negotiations; What that means for Guardians ticket holders

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The MLB announced Friday that spring training is postponed until at least March 5 pending a collective bargaining agreement is reached.

The Cleveland Guardians say that any fans who are holding tickets to impacted games will receive an email from the club.

“All 30 clubs are unified in their strong desire to bring players back to the field and fans back to the stands. The clubs have adopted a uniform policy that provides an option for full refunds for fans who have purchased tickets from the clubs to any spring training games that are not taking place,” the MLB said in part.

The owners bargaining committee and the players association are expected to meet next week on Monday and each day after until a negotiation is settled.

The last deal between MLB and the MLBPA was in 2016 and it covers everything from how long the season will last to what kind of per diem players receive on the road, also greater economics of the game, including free agency and arbitration, according to ESPN.

ESPN says that no free-agent signings, no use of team facilities — in fact, no contact of any kind between team and player — is allowed until a new agreement is reached.

If all goes well, the regular season will begin March 31 against Kansas City at Progressive Field and you can get your tickets here.