CLEVELAND (WJW) – On what would have been his 100th birthday, a baseball pioneer tied to Cleveland is honored posthumously by the United States Congress.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson presented the Congressional Gold Medal to Larry Doby Jr., son of Major League Baseball legend and former Cleveland Indian, Larry Doby Sr.

“It is my great honor and privilege to deliver this medal to Larry’s family,” said Johnson, followed by applause.

The medal is the highest award that U.S. lawmakers can bestow on a civilian.

“This story obviously started 100 years ago today,” said Doby Jr.

In 2018, Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown fought to pass legislation to award the medal.

“The hard part wasn’t just getting to the majors, it was proving every day that they deserved to wear the same jersey and be on the same field as did their white teammates and their opponents,” said Brown.

Senator Brown listed a few of Doby’s accomplishments. He voted to seven American League All-star teams. In 1954, he led the league in homeruns and RBI’s.

Doby broke the color barrier for the American League when he signed with the Cleveland Indians in 1947. The next year, he helped lead the team to a World Series championship

Unfortunately, it’s something the team has not been able to accomplish since.

“When he got to Cleveland, as they’ve stated, unfortunately, everybody wasn’t so happy he got there and there were people that didn’t shake his hand,” said Doby Jr.

“While traveling with the team, he had to stay in separate hotels and eat at separate restaurants,” said Rep. James Clyburn, congressman from South Carolina.

“If Jackie Robinson broke down the color barrier, then Larry Doby cleared the wreckage and in doing so, he charted a path for Black athletes,” said Speaker Johnson.

During his acceptance speech, Larry Doby Jr. offered lawmakers some advice from his father’s legacy.

“I know that there’s an aisle in-between that sits in you, but it’s not a barrier. It’s invisible. You guys need to reach your hands across, you need to cooperate, you need to compromise and you need to co-exist,” he told lawmakers.

The ceremony included senate and house leaders from both parties.

Doby was inducted to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1998 and the Ohio Civil Rights Hall of Fame in 2013. He passed away in 2003.

Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. issued the following statement:

This is a proud day for Major League Baseball as Hall of Famer Larry Doby posthumously receives the Congressional Gold Medal. After starring for the Newark Eagles of the Negro National League and serving in the Navy during World War II, Larry Doby became the American League’s first African American player with the Cleveland Indians in 1947. He soon established himself as a perennial All-Star slugger whose excellence on the field led him to be enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Larry Doby will forever be remembered as a pioneer who demonstrated great character and courage throughout his life. His legacy as a trailblazing player and manager endures to this day, and he will always remain one of the great heroes that our national pastime and nation have ever known.”