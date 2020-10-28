MLB investigating Dodgers’ Justin Turner for violating COVID-19 protocol after World Series win

LOS ANGELES (WJW) — The MLB Commissioner’s Office is currently investigating Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner for violating COVID-19 protocol.

According to officials, he was removed from Tuesday night’s game after he tested positive for coronavirus. He was then placed in isolation for the safety of others.

“However, following the Dodgers’ victory, it is clear that Turner chose to disregard the agreed-upon joint protocols and the instructions he was given regarding the safety and protection of others. While a desire to celebrate is understandable, Turner’s decision to leave isolation and enter the field was wrong and put everyone he came in contact with at risk.”

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 27: Justin Turner #10 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game Six to win the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 27: Justin Turner #10 of the Los Angeles Dodgers and his wife Kourtney Pogue, hold the Commissioners Trophy after the teams 3-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game Six to win the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 27: Justin Turner #10 of the Los Angeles Dodgers and his wife Kourtney Pogue, hold the Commissioners Trophy after the teams 3-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game Six to win the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 27: Justin Turner #10 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game Six to win the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 27: Justin Turner #10 and the Los Angeles Dodgers pose for a photo after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game Six to win the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 27: Justin Turner #10 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game Six to win the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

MLB security reportedly confronted Turner about being on the field and he refused to comply.

“The Commissioner’s Office is beginning a full investigation into this matter and will consult with the Players Association within the parameters of the joint 2020 Operations Manual.”

Both the Rays and Dodgers were tested again for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Those results have not yet been released.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: