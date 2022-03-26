PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Major League Baseball coach was arrested Friday morning after speeding under the influence, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

An affidavit said Peter Walker, 52, of Connecticut allegedly went 82 mph in a 45-mph zone in the area of County Road 611 and Curlew Road.

Deputies said Walker failed his field sobriety tests and admitted to drinking four beers at a “bar/eating facility.”

The affidavit listed Walker’s employer as the MLB. A search of the league’s website revealed that Walker is a pitching coach for the Toronto Blue Jays.

The original version of this story had a typo on Walker’s age. It has been corrected.