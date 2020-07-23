MLB allowing players and teams to show support for social justice issues, Black Lives Matter

*Watch our report above on what to expect for opening day on Friday.*

CLEVELAND *(WJW) — As the Cleveland Indians prepare for Friday’s opener, the shortened season is not the only change fans will see.

Major League Baseball announced changes to allow players and teams to show support for social justice issues and the Black Lives Matter movement.

MLB said in a statement it supports players’ need to express themselves and wants to “provide flexibility for players to show their support for social justice in a way that is consistent with their individual values and personalities.”

The league said it will allow Black Lives Matter t-shirts during batting practice and Black Lives Matter or United for Change patches on jersey sleeves. MLB also said it is lifting its cleat restrictions so players can display social justice messages, and teams will be able to stencil BLM or United for Change on the field behind the pitcher’s mound.

Indians spokesperson Curtis Danburg said the team planned to take part in all of the initiatives and also planned pregame events related to the topic for Friday.

Indians players stood in a line with one hand on their heart and the other on a teammate’s shoulder in a show of solidarity against racial inequality during the national anthem before Saturday’s exhibition game in Pittsburgh.

Indians owner Paul Dolan released a statement Thursday saying he planned to engage Native American leaders, meet with local civic leaders, and listen to players, fans, partners and employees as next steps in his review of a possible change of the team name.

In the statement, Dolan also said he supports players’ interest in using their platform to unite Cleveland and the country.

