Mix of sun and clouds; slim chance of showers, storms

We’re off to cool, comfy start to our Friday. Temperatures ranging in the mid 50’s to 60. A mix of sun and clouds today with highs around 80.

There’s a slim chance of showers and storms this morning/midday for our western counties.

A few showers near the lake Saturday morning, otherwise showers and storms move in from the north after 8PM. Showers and storms linger into Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon is dry. Humidity returns this weekend.

We are heading back into a summery pattern next week as we wrap up the month of July. Heat and humidity return with highs nearing 90°.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST

So far this July Cleveland ranks at #5 for the wettest July on record. We’re at 7″ now, over 9″ the record set in 1992. Akron/Canton and Mansfield are not even in the top 10 wettest on record.

