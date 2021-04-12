Mitchell’s Ice Cream is hiring; pay starts at $16 per hour for kitchen workers

**Check out when FOX 8 caught up with Mitchell’s Ice Cream a couple years ago in the related video above.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — One of Northeast Ohio’s sweetest companies, Mitchell’s Ice Cream, is looking to hire new workers for its production kitchen in Ohio City.

The company said the new positions entail making ice cream, along with all other food prep, at its location on 1867 West 25th Street. The spots are for full-time and part-time employees.

Pay starts at $16 for all kitchen team members, and includes paid time off, including for four holidays.

Benefits have also been expanded to full-time employees in the kitchen and shop locations (of which there are 10), including paid child leave and sabbaticals. The company also offers 401K options, health insurance and more for its full-time employees.

People can apply for the new openings at mitchellshomemade.com/jobs.