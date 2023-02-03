CLEVELAND (WJW / AP) – Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell faces a fine and Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Dillon Brooks faces a suspension after their altercation during the Cavs’ 128-113 win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Thursday night.

With the Cavs leading 81-76 in the third quarter, Brooks missed a shot and fell in the lane. While on the floor, he flung his arm back and struck Mitchell, who was standing over him, in the groin area. Mitchell dropped in pain and retaliated by firing the ball at Brooks and then charging and shoving him along the baseline in front of the Memphis bench.

Both players were ejected from the game.

On Friday, the NBA suspended Brooks for one game without pay. He will serve the suspension Sunday, Feb. 5 as the Grizzlies face the Toronto Raptors.

Mitchell has been fined $20,000 after the incident.

Accusing Brooks of being a dirty player, Mitchell earlier said the NBA needs to do something about the Memphis guard’s behavior.

“That’s just who he is,” said Mitchell, who was ejected in the third quarter for throwing the ball at Brooks. “We’ve seen it a bunch in this league with him. Him and I have had our personal battles for years.”

Brooks refused to discuss the altercation with Mitchell in any detail. When he was asked about the exchange, Memphis All-Star Ja Morant stepped in and said the Grizzlies would not talk about the incident.

Brooks did say he agreed with the flagrant-2 call.

“It saved me some T’s (technicals),” he said.

The Cavs face the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.