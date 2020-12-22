Missouri couple charged in torture death of 4-year-old neighbor

Editor’s Note: Some may find the details of this story disturbing.

COLE CAMP, Missouri (AP) — A west-central Missouri couple face multiple charges accusing them of torturing and killing a 4-year-old girl and torturing the child’s mother and 2-year-old brother.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were called just before 1 a.m. Sunday to a rural home.

A 4-year-old girl had been beaten, submerged in a pond and left to freeze on the bank before dying.

Her mother, 28-year-old Mary Mast, and Mast’s 2-year-old son also were badly beaten.

They are hospitalized.

Deputies on Monday arrested the family’s neighbors, 35-year-old Ethan Mast and 21-year-old Kourtney Aumen.

Both are charged with second-degree murder, sexual abuse and three counts of assault.

They do not yet have attorneys. It wasn’t immediately known whether Ethan Mast was related to the family.

