Mississippi sheriff’s deputy, Air Force veteran fatally shot in line of duty

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a southern Mississippi sheriff’s deputy has been fatally shot while responding to a call of an attempted suicide.

Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam told the Sun Herald that Lt. Michael Boutte was shot as he tried to get out of his vehicle Monday near a home.

Adam says the suspect then fired at a second responding deputy who returned fire and injured the suspect.

Boutte was airlifted to a New Orleans hospital and later pronounced dead. The unidentified suspect was also hospitalized.

#BREAKING A Hancock Sheriff’s Deputy is being airlifted to UMMC in New Orleans after being shot and critically injured near Kiln.



The suspect was also shot and is being airlifted too.@WLOX pic.twitter.com/bNmviOitik — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) February 1, 2021

Boutte was an Air Force veteran who had been in law enforcement for eight years.