Mississippi deputies find four bodies after report about people not showing up for work

MERIDIAN, Mississippi (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi found four bodies after a sheriff’s department received calls about people not showing up for work.

WTOK-TV reported that the bodies were found Tuesday in Lauderdale County in east Mississippi.

Three bodies were in one home and one was in another.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says the only person identified as a suspect was involved in a pursuit Tuesday elsewhere in the state and died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot following a crash.

“We are putting it all together and will be for days to come. I would remind the community that family is important and you need to love your family,” Calhoun told WTOK.

