Mississippi Department of Transportation tells people to stay home ‘like the Big Ten’

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJW) – The Department of Transportation in Mississippi is roasting the Big Ten Conference with its highway signs.

It just means more 🏈 pic.twitter.com/Xsr6LzJmjw — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) September 1, 2020

“Be like the Big 10. Stay home,” the signs say.

Mississippi is home to SEC teams Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

The SEC is on track to play this fall, along with the Big 12 and the ACC.

The Big Ten Commissioner announced in August that football would not be played this fall.

That, of course, includes The Ohio State University.

President Trump tweeted Tuesday that he talked to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren about “immediately starting” football.

Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football. Would be good (great!) for everyone – Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2020

Although Mississippi is taking a swipe at the Big Ten, the state has consistently had one of the highest coronavirus positivity rates in the nation.

They’ve been on Ohio’s travel advisory list for several weeks and currently hold the ranking for most widespread coronavirus in the community with a 27% positivity rate.

Ole Miss hasn’t finished a season ranked in the top 10 since 1969, while Mississippi State hasn’t gone to a bowl game in nearly a decade.