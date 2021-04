YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — Youngstown police are searching for a missing man with dementia.

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Alvin Ward, 60, walked away from his West Laclede Avenue residence around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. He has not yet returned.

Alvin Ward (Courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Ward is 5’9″ and weighs 160 lbs. He is bald and has brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Ward or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.