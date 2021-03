Deandre Edwards has been missing since March 3

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are looking for a missing juvenile.

According to police, 16-year-old Deandre Edwards was last seen on the city’s south side after leaving his home on March 3.

He was last seen wearing gray joggers, a maroon hoodie and black and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer H. Short or the Family Investigative Services Unit at 330-743-9380 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. After hours, call the Youngstown Police Department at 330-742-8929.