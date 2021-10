CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Heights Police Department is looking for information in the disappearance of Jennifer Howard.

The 48-year-old woman, who has medical conditions, left her home on Monticello Blvd. without her car or phone on October 8.

She is 5’4”, 135 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have information, police ask that you give them a call at (216)321-1234.