Woman reported missing after vehicle found in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – The Lorain Police Department is looking for information about a missing woman.

Michelle Opaliski, 46, was reported missing January 18.

At that time she hadn’t been seen or heard from since January 16 around 3 p.m.

Michelle’s 1998 Maroon Ford F-150 truck was found parked in the 4000 block of Shawnee Drive on Monday, January 19.

Police believe it had been there since the evening hours of Saturday the 16th.

Michelle is 5’3” and 138 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call police at (440)204-2105.