WILLOWICK, Ohio (WJW) — A 12-year-old girl is missing, the Willowick Police Department reported Sunday morning.

Maria Ashley was last seen at her Willowick residence around 11 p.m. Saturday, the police were told. Now police are asking for the public’s help in finding Ashley.

Anyone who may have seen the girl, or who may know her whereabouts, is asked to reach out to police at 440-585-1234.