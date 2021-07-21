Willoughby man hasn’t been heard from in several weeks

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) – The Willoughby Police Department is looking for 50-year-old Sean Luberger.

According to a press release, he hasn’t been heard from by family or friends in several weeks.

Cell phone records tracked Luberger to the Massillon area the weekend of June 26.

His last known location was at a rest stop on I-77 in Bath Township on June 28.

Luberger was driving a maroon, 2003 Chevy Tracker with no door handles.

Sean Luberger’s 2003 Chevy Tracker, Courtesy: Willoughby Police Department

His license plate is JGE-8480, but police say his friends have told them the plate was not on the vehicle.

Luberger is 5’10” and 220 lbs.

If you have information, call the police at (440)953-4210.