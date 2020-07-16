Wayne County sheriff issues alert for missing teen

Ryan Corn, Courtesy: Wayne County Sheriff’s Office

WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW) – The Wayne County sheriff is alerting the public about a missing teen from Wooster.

Ryan Corn is 16.

Ryan left home after midnight early Thursday and hasn’t been seen since.

He is 5’8” and 225 lbs.

He has brown hair, shaved on the sides of his head and long on top.

He’s believed to be on a blue bike.

If you can help, call the sheriff’s office at (330)287-5750.

