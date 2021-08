WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Wayne County sheriff is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office says 16 year-old Jaime Fisher, from Wooster, left his home on the evening of August 6 and has not returned.

If you have any information that can help find him, contact the Wayne County sheriff’s office at 330-287-5750.