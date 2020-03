WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW) – Wadsworth police issued an alert early Thursday morning for a missing 14-year-old boy.

Police say Davion Kuse left home around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He was seen on foot on Mt. Eaton Rd around 8:15 p.m. on a doorbell camera but hasn’t been seen since.

Davion is wearing a gray oversized jacket with a hood.

He is 5’7″ and weighs 118 lbs.

If you see him or have any information that can help, call police at (330)334-1511.

