Volunteers requested in search for missing Northeast Ohio couple

SHEFFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Local authorities are looking for volunteers to join in a Friday morning search for a young man and woman who have been missing for over a week.

Nathan Orono, 20, and Alaina Camacho, 18, were last seen on February 1 at Nathan’s apartment complex on O’Neil Blvd in Lorain. The two were supposed to be getting together to hang out.

Family members say their phones have been turned off or out of reach this entire time.

Alaina Camacho and Nathan Orono

Volunteers will be meeting in the Macy’s System & Tech parking lot, located at 219 Sheffield Center Road in Sheffield Township, Friday at 10 a.m. to search for the couple. Maps designating search areas will be passed out at that time.

Officials are looking for volunteers, aged 18+, to participate in the search. Reliable transportation and photo ID are required.

Search organizers say they need “as many cars and volunteers as we can get.”

The national group Texas EquuSearch and Recovery will be joining forces with Cleveland police to aid in the search.

The group, working with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, will use a new, advanced color integrating software technology they invented. It reportedly cuts down search times in half. EquuSearch says it took 12 -years to invent the software search technology and allows them to see more detail and cover ground faster.