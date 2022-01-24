US Marshals ask for help to find missing teen

Angel Grose-Bloir, 16, left her home in Perry on January 15 and has not returned or been seen since

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The U.S. Marshals Service and the Perry Township Police Department are asking for the public’s help to find an endangered missing teen girl.

Angel Grose-Bloir, 16, left her home in Perry on January 15 and has not returned or been seen since, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Angel is 5’02”, 120 pounds with black hair and blue eyes.

Officers say Angel has a history of running away and officers are concerned for her safety.

Investigators believe she is somewhere in the Akron area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-866-492-6833. Callers can remain anonymous. Additional information is available at through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.